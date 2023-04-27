Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Law: Child Molestation-Sufficiency of Allegations/Evidence

By: Staff Report April 27, 2023

Defendant appealed his conviction for child molestation, statutory sodomy, and attempt, challenging the sufficiency of the information and the sufficiency of the evidence at trial. Defendant also challenged the admission of the victims’ recorded forensic interviews.

Defendant waived his challenge to the criminal information by failing to request a bill of particulars, and there was sufficient evidence to submit the charges to the jury. The jury instructions also did not violate defendant’s right to juror unanimity. The trial court was not required to make a credibility determination before admitting the victims’ forensic interviews.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Bracy (MLW No. 79783/Case No. ED109927 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Dowd, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, May, J. (James C. Egan, for appellant) (Kristen S. Johnson, for respondent)

 


