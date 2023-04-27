Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Failure to Comply with Appellate Rules

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for post-conviction relief, filed after his jury conviction of statutory sodomy. Defendant had claimed ineffective assistance of counsel. The trial court denied the motion following an evidentiary hearing.

Defendant’s failure to comply with the rules governing appellate briefing required the dismissal of his appeal.

Appeal is dismissed.

Farr v. State (MLW No. 79785/Case No. SD37645 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Sheffield, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Phelps County, Beger, J.