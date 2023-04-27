Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Setting Aside Guilty Pleas

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for post-conviction relief to set aside his guilty pleas in two separate cases involving forgery and robbery in the first case and armed criminal action in the second case. On appeal, defendant argued that the trial court failed to conduct an abandonment inquiry after his amended motion was filed and erred in denying, without an evidentiary hearing, his claim that sentencing counsel was ineffective for failing to call certain witnesses.

Where motion counsel filed an untimely amended motion for post-conviction relief, the trial court erred in failing to sua sponte conduct an abandonment inquiry to determine which motion to adjudicate.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

Nussbaum v. State (MLW No. 79786/Case No. WD85400 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Atkins, J. (John Mermelstein, Columbia, for appellant) (Zeb Charlton, Jefferson City, for respondent)