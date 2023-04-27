Domestic Relations: Divorce-Equitable Division

Husband appealed the trial court’s divorce judgment, challenging the trial court’s division of marital property. Husband argued that the trial court erred in awarding wife a real estate commission contrary to the parties’ consent agreement, calculating the money husband should receive from wife’s IRA, ordering husband to reimburse wife for various marital expenses, and including two parcels of property in the marital estate and not considering the value of another property awarded to wife when dividing the marital estate.

The trial court erred in awarding the real estate commission to wife where it ran contrary to the terms of the parties’ consent agreement, but the court found no error in the trial court’s characterization and division of the remaining marital property.

Judgment is affirmed in part and amended in part.

In re the Marriage of: Cheek (MLW No. 79781/Case No. ED110511 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, per curiam) Appealed from circuit court, Jefferson County, Rathert, J. (Robert N. Hamilton, for appellant) (Lawrence G. Gillespie, for respondent)