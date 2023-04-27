Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Domestic Relations: Juvenile Delinquency-Terroristic Threats

Domestic Relations: Juvenile Delinquency-Terroristic Threats

By: Staff Report in Court of Appeals, Western District, Domestic, Opinions April 27, 2023

Defendant appealed the judgment finding that he committed the delinquency offense of making terroristic threats. Defendant argued that the evidence was insufficient to support the trial court’s finding because he was merely joking when he told classmates he planned to shoot people at their school’s basketball game.

Where defendant supported his threats with a photo of him holding a gun and provided specific details about his plans to commit the shooting, frightening his classmates enough to report the comments to authorities, defendant’s statements constituted a true terroristic threat beyond the scope of protected speech.

Judgment affirmed.

In the Interest of: D.J.T.S. (MLW No. 79787/Case No. WD85142 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Buchanan County, Robb, J. (Jeffrey C. Esparza, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Shariece L. Canady, St. Joseph, for respondent)

 


