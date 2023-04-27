Domestic Relations: Termination of Parental Rights-Failure to Rectify/Parental Unfitness

Parents appealed the trial court’s judgment terminating their parental rights to their child, A.O.B., on grounds of failure to rectify the grounds for the child’s removal and parents’ unfitness to discharge their parental duties. On appeal, parents argued that the trial court lacked sufficient evidence to find grounds for termination and abused its discretion in finding that termination was in the child’s best interest because the evidence cited by the trial court was inconsistent with the evidence at trial.

Where the trial court cited clear, cogent evidence presented at trial, there was sufficient evidence to find grounds to terminate parents’ rights due to their failure to rectify the conditions that led to child’s removal, and the decision to terminate parents’ rights was not arbitrary or unreasonable so as to shock the sense of justice.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: A.O.B. (MLW No. 79780/Case No. ED110921 – 18 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Hess, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Charles County, Navarro-McKelvey, J. (George E. Tillman, Anthony D. Linson and Joseph R. Briscoe, Jr., for appellant) (Sydney N. Haberberger and Debby R. Knoblock Brown, for respondent)