Two attorneys join Greensfelder in St. Louis

Eric Berry and Joel Birch have joined the St. Louis office of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale.

Berry joins as counsel in the firm’s environmental and litigation groups. His practice includes permit compliance counseling, transactional matters and enforcement defense, as well as litigation for a variety of environmental, health and safety issues. He earned his law degree from Duke University.

Birch joins as an associate in its business services group. He focuses his practice on representing private entities in corporate matters such as mergers and acquisitions, financing, corporate governance and general corporate matters. He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University.

