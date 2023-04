Bryan J. Schrempf has joined Danna McKitrick as senior counsel.

Leveraging his background in accounting, Schrempf represents individuals, businesses and insurers in a wide variety of transactions and lawsuits. He focuses on litigation; wills, trusts and estates; business and corporate counsel; and real estate.

He earned his law degree with a concentration in Tax Law and a certificate in employment law from Saint Louis University in 2012.

