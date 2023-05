Gov. Mike Parson appointed Brad Eidson as an associate circuit judge for Texas County, part of the 25th Judicial Circuit in central Missouri.

Eidson, currently municipal attorney for the city of Houston, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Doug Gaston, a former state lawmaker and deputy state treasurer who was named to the bench in 2008.

Eidson earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item