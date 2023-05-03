Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Consideration of Mitigating Factors-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following the revocation of his supervised release. Defendant was serving a term of supervised release following his conviction on child sex offenses. Defendant’s probation officer moved to terminate defendant’s supervised release after learning that defendant resided with his fiancée’s minor son, in violation of the conditions of his supervised release. Defendant argued that his above-Guidelines revocation sentence was substantively unreasonable because he had begun a sponsorship program that would allow him to have contact with his fiancée’s child.

Where the district court properly considered the statutory sentencing factors, there was no abuse of discretion in imposing an above-Guidelines sentence.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Childers (MLW No. 79811/Case No. 22-3026 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Ketchmark, J.