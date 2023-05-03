Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Law: Robbery-Sentencing Factors-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

By: Staff Report May 3, 2023

Defendant appealed the below-Guidelines sentence imposed following his guilty plea to charges relating to a robbery. Defendant argued that his sentence was substantively unreasonable.

Where the district court did consider the effect of defendant’s drug addiction and inability to access treatment, the fact that the district court did not afford greater weight to that mitigating factor did not render defendant’s sentence substantively unreasonable.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Jama (MLW No. 79797/Case No. 22-1829 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Montgomery, J.

 


