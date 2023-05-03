Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Acceptance Of Responsibility-Bank Fraud

By: Staff Report May 3, 2023

Where a defendant who pleaded guilty in a bank fraud case challenged her 96-month sentence, the district court did not err in denying a reduction for the acceptance of responsibility based on her fraudulent conduct in providing information to a probation officer, and the court also did not err in admitting and considering tax filings from three years, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Hogue (MLW No. 79824/Case No. 22-1580 – 16 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Rudofsky, J. (Hubert W. Alexander Jr., Jacksonville, AR, argued for appellant) (Patrick Harris, Little Rock, AR, argued for appellee).

 


