Where a defendant sought a second remand on sentencing issues, the defendant was released from custody while his appeal was pending, so the challenge is moot.

Appeal is dismissed.

U.S. v. Ross (MLW No. 79826/Case No. 22-2678 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Miller, J.