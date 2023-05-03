Criminal Law: Sexual Exploitation of a Minor-Selective Prosecution-Sufficiency of Evidence

Defendant appealed his conviction for sexually exploiting and enticing a minor, challenging the denial of his motion to dismiss for selective prosecution and the sufficiency of the evidence supporting his conviction.

Where there were no facts showing that defendant was prosecuted for an improper motive, the court affirmed the conviction where the evidence established that defendant had asked for and received sexually explicit images from the victim and repeatedly solicited her for sex.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Miksell (MLW No. 79812/Case No. 22-3226 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Ketchmark, J.