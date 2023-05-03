Criminal Law: Transporting a Stolen Vehicle-Upward Variance-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to transporting a stolen vehicle. The district court imposed an upward variance from defendant’s advisory Guidelines range. On appeal, defendant argued that the district court failed to properly account for his mental health issues and improperly focused on the fact that defendant committed his crime on the first day of his parole from a murder conviction.

Where the district court could consider a defendant’s criminal history even though it was already included in the defendant’s criminal history category, the district court did not abuse its sentencing discretion by choosing to vary upward from the Guidelines range.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Twine (MLW No. 79814/Case No. 22-1705 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Ross, J. (Charles L. Barberio, IV, of St. Louis, MO, for appellant) (Jason Dunkel, AUSA, of St. Louis, MO, for appellee)