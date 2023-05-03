Criminal Law: Violation of Supervised Release-Commission of New Crimes-Credibility Determination

Defendant appealed the revocation of his supervised release, after the district court found that defendant violated the condition of his supervised release not to commit new crimes. The district court found defendant’s testimony concerning his presence in his ex-girlfriend’s garage not credible and concluded that defendant had committed the crimes of trespassing and criminal mischief because his ex-girlfriend had already asked him to leave the residence.

Where defendant merely challenged the district court’s credibility determinations, the court had no basis to overturn the district court’s judgment.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Risse (MLW No. 79804/Case No. 22-3512 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Reade, J.