Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss

By: Staff Report May 4, 2023

Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief, arguing that counsel was ineffective for failing to properly investigate his case, the defendant failed to allege what possible exculpatory evidence or information the counsel could have found with further investigation, so the defendant failed to meet his burden to show ineffectiveness of counsel.

Judgment is affirmed.

Canfield v. State (MLW No. 79838/Case No. WD84989 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Boone County, Devine, J. (James Christopher Egan, Columbia, for appellant) (Karen Louise Kramer, Jefferson City, for respondent).


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo