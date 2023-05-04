Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief, arguing that counsel was ineffective for failing to properly investigate his case, the defendant failed to allege what possible exculpatory evidence or information the counsel could have found with further investigation, so the defendant failed to meet his burden to show ineffectiveness of counsel.

Judgment is affirmed.

Canfield v. State (MLW No. 79838/Case No. WD84989 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Boone County, Devine, J. (James Christopher Egan, Columbia, for appellant) (Karen Louise Kramer, Jefferson City, for respondent).