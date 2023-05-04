Civil Practice: Sunshine Law-Pro Se Appellant-“Public Body”

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report May 4, 2023

Where a pro se appellant argued that she had stated a cause of action for a violation of Missouri’s Sunshine Law against a sheriff and a prosecutor, the sheriff and prosecutor were “public government bodies” under the law, and the appellant stated a claim for relief, so the trial court erred by dismissing her first amended petition.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

Pride v. Boone County Sheriff’s Department (MLW No. 79833/Case No. WD85605 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Boone County, Devine, J. (Sylvia Pride, pro se) (Charles J. Dykhouse and Deidre Wood, Columbia, for respondent) (Diana O’Neill, pro se).

 

 


