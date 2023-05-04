Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment

Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief, and appointed counsel had filed an amended motion after the time under the rule had expired, the court should conduct an inquiry into whether the defendant was abandoned by counsel.

Remanded.

Brandolese v. State (MLW No. 79836/Case No. WD85169 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Pettis County, Koffman, J. (Mark Allen Grothoff, Columbia, for appellant) (Evan Joseph Buchheim, Jefferson City, for respondent).