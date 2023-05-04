Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment

By: Staff Report May 4, 2023

Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief, and appointed counsel had filed an amended motion after the time under the rule had expired, the court should conduct an inquiry into whether the defendant was abandoned by counsel.

Remanded.

Brandolese v. State (MLW No. 79836/Case No. WD85169 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Pettis County, Koffman, J. (Mark Allen Grothoff, Columbia, for appellant) (Evan Joseph Buchheim, Jefferson City, for respondent).

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo