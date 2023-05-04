Employer – Employee: Race Discrimination-Hostile Environment-Dismissal Of Plaintiffs

Where 18 Black plaintiffs sued their employer for race discrimination and hostile work environment, and the trial court dismissed 11 of the plaintiffs for failure to state claims, the judgment is reversed and remanded because the plaintiffs pleaded sufficient facts to state claims for both race discrimination and hostile work environment, and the claims for aiding and abetting discrimination should also be reconsidered.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

