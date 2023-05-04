Probate Law: Reformation Of Trust-Statute Of Limitations-Laches

Where appellant challenged the grant of a reformation of trust, the reformation of trust was not barred by the two-year statute of limitations nor the doctrine of laches, so the judgment is affirmed.

Baldwin v. Baldwin (MLW No. 79830/Case No. SD37567 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Butler County, Pritchett, J. (Britton Laurence St. Onge, St. Louis, and Joseph Cullen Blanton Jr., Sikeston, for appellant) (Matthew J. Rossiter and Maxwell George Murtaugh, St. Louis, and Daniel T. Moore and Samuel P. Spain, Poplar Bluff, for respondent).