Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Probate Law: Reformation Of Trust-Statute Of Limitations-Laches

Probate Law: Reformation Of Trust-Statute Of Limitations-Laches

By: Staff Report May 4, 2023

Where appellant challenged the grant of a reformation of trust, the reformation of trust was not barred by the two-year statute of limitations nor the doctrine of laches, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Baldwin v. Baldwin (MLW No. 79830/Case No. SD37567 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Butler County, Pritchett, J. (Britton Laurence St. Onge, St. Louis, and Joseph Cullen Blanton Jr., Sikeston, for appellant) (Matthew J. Rossiter and Maxwell George Murtaugh, St. Louis, and Daniel T. Moore and Samuel P. Spain, Poplar Bluff, for respondent).


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo