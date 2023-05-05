Restraining order for transgender care rule extended

An emergency rule that sought to limit medical interventions for transgender Missourians is now on hold until July.

On Thursday, St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo extended a temporary restraining order until July 24. It was initially set to expire May 15. In a docket entry, Ribaudo said the request for more time was jointly made by the state and the challengers.

The judge previously barred implementation of the emergency regulation by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey after finding a challenge to the regulation likely will succeed.

The regulation would set requirements on gender transition interventions, such as puberty-delaying treatment and hormone therapy. Among other things, it would require a lengthy series of psychological or psychiatric sessions and would require that symptoms from “existing mental health comorbidities” of people with gender dysphoria be resolved.

Southampton Community Healthcare, an LGBTQ-focused medical provider, along with the families of several adolescents who identify as transgender and doctors who treat them, argue that the regulation is arbitrary and capricious, leaving it unclear what treatment can be provided. Violation of the rule is a class E felony.

A hearing on a preliminary injunction is scheduled for July 20.

The case is Southampton Community Health et al. v. Bailey, 23SL-CC01673.