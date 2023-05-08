Ashelford named to Platte County bench

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Amy R. Ashelford as a Platte County associate circuit judge.

Ashelford, currently a Platte County assistant prosecuting attorney, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dennis Eckold. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Ashelford was one of three candidates that the 6th Circuit Judicial Commission selected on March 13. The other finalists were Susan M. Casey and Jesse Sendejas.

