Legal Limelight: Matthew Jacober, Partner, Lathrop GPM, Kansas City

Matt Jacober is a leading litigator in Lathrop GPM’s litigation and dispute resolution practice group. When not representing corporations, individuals and organizations in business disputes, he frequently works pro bono to help wrongfully convicted men and women. He earned his law degree from the University of Illinois Chicago in 1998.

When did you decide to become an attorney and why?

Growing up, my mom and dad owned franchise restaurants after my dad was no longer able to be a mechanic due to an arm injury. I recall when big decisions needed to be made that impacted our family, the biggest question was always, “What did the lawyer say?” As kids, most of us think our parents are infallible. It stuck with me that the two people I trusted the most to take care of me turned to someone else to help with the biggest decisions in our lives. Once I understood that lawyers are, at their most basic, people who take on others’ problems to help make their lives better, I was convinced it was the right career for me.

How did you come to be in your particular practice?

When I graduated from law school in 1998, the industry-wide shift from general practitioners to specialists was in full swing. While I did some estate planning and corporate work, litigation just seemed to fit my skill set better. As I grew in my experience, I learned representing closely held companies — where you are working directly for the owner — is something I am good at and genuinely enjoy. While working for publicly traded companies is rewarding, it is satisfying when the owner of a company entrusts the problems of their life’s work to me and my team to solve.

What is the best part of your practice?

The best part of my practice is being part of a remarkable team. Lathrop GPM has so many talented people — partners, associates, counsel, paralegals and business professionals. We have worked hard to keep the collegial atmosphere here, led mostly by our desire to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. This environment ensures we are working together across practice areas to achieve our clients’ goals.

What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Young lawyers should identify a mentor and be open to taking on new types of work when you start your career. The only way to truly develop as a lawyer is to get experience and to have someone you trust to bounce ideas off of and make sure you are heading in the right direction. You get experience by being willing to take on assignments. If you approach every project early in your career as a learning opportunity — a chance to grow and develop — it will pay dividends down the road, because you never know when something will come up again in the future. I see too many young lawyers start their practice with a preconceived notion about what kind of lawyer they want to be when frankly, they don’t know enough about being a lawyer to make an educated decision on what area of the law will suit them best. Keeping an open mind is critical to being a good lawyer.

What is your biggest accomplishment this year?

It is early in the year, but walking Lamar Johnson out of the City of St. Louis Courthouse on February 14 as an exonerated man following 28 years of wrongful incarceration is going to be tough to beat. It was the culmination of years of work for me and the Lathrop GPM team (Alexander Brown, Alana McMullin, Brooke Parsons, Emma Halling, Jackson Hobbs), our co-counsel at Morgan Pilate (Lindsay Runnels and Kylie Mank), the Midwest Innocence Project (Tricia Bushnell), and most importantly, Lamar Johnson, who worked tirelessly on his case. As a trial lawyer, winning the case is always gratifying, but there was something deeply special about witnessing Lamar get justice after so many years of it being denied.