The POWER List 2023: Cara Rose

Franke Schultz & Mullen, Springfield

Cara Rose is the managing partner of Franke Schultz & Mullen’s Springfield office, a small but successful offshoot of the defense firm’s main Kansas City location that serves the southern Missouri and northern Arkansas market.

Since earning her law degree from the University of Missouri in 2006, she has had approximately 20 jury trials defending insurance policyholders on claims ranging from malpractice to premises liability. In 2015, she won the Lon O. Hocker Award from the Missouri Bar Foundation.

She also defends clients behind the scenes, such as in a confidential settlement she helped reach last year for an unlicensed religious counselor alleged to have led a teen in his care to believe he’d been abused by his father.

Rose is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association and the Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers. Missouri Lawyers Media honored her as a litigation practitioner at the 2019 Women’s Justice Awards.

The POWER List: Business Defense 2023