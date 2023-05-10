The POWER List 2023: John G. Schultz

Franke Schultz & Mullen, Kansas City

John Schultz isn’t the kind of lawyer who seeks the spotlight, but he routinely defends clients who face high-profile negative coverage in the media.

Schultz has represented a series of boarding schools and residential treatment centers in southwest Missouri facing claims of abuse from former students.

He represents the Agape Boarding School, which closed its doors in January and which reached confidential settlements with several plaintiffs earlier this year. In 2018, he successfully defended the Lives Under Construction Boys Ranch and its founders after two residents who had run away committed a murder.

Other major wins include a defense judgment in 2017 holding that an insurer was not liable for a massive judgment for two injured cyclists, and a summary judgment affirmed on appeal in 2020 for a St. Louis hotel that provided the wrong room key to a guest who then got into bed with a young girl.

Schultz earned his law degree in 1987 from the University of Missouri.

The POWER List: Business Defense 2023