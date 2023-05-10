The POWER List 2023: Robert M. Thompson

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Kansas City

Bob Thompson, a former managing partner of his firm’s Kansas City office, has defended clients that include Ferrellgas, H&R Block, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo in complex commercial business cases.

He co-leads BCLP’s food and agribusiness industry group and is also a member of the firm’s commercial litigation and class and derivative actions client service groups. He is a former member of the firm’s executive committee.

He represented beef councils from 14 states in a challenge to the constitutionality of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Beef Checkoff Program and defended the University of Missouri in litigation over its regulations on the possession of firearms on campus.

Thompson is past president of the Missouri Institute for Justice, a past member of The Missouri Bar’s Judicial Performance Evaluation Committee. He previously served on the boards of directors for the American Royal Association and the Kansas City Repertory Theatre.

He earned his law degree in 1989 from the University of Missouri.

The POWER List: Business Defense 2023