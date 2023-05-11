Civil Practice: Intervention-Property Damage-Insurance Dispute

Where relators sought a writ of mandamus or prohibition arguing that Section 537.065 did not confer upon the insurer the right to intervene in their action because the action involved only claims for property damage, the statute did not confer an unconditional right to intervene under Rule 52.12(a) because the statute did not apply to claims relating to property damage.

Preliminary writ made permanent.

State ex rel. Dale J. Meller & Elaine Meller v. Beetem (MLW No. 79881/Case No. WD85870 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J. (Gabriel E. Harris, Mark A. Ludwig and Matthew A. Clement, Jefferson City, for relator) (Meredith A. Webster, Destiny L. Bounds and M. Courtney Koger, Kansas City, MO for respondent).