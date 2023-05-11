Criminal Law: Domestic Assault-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Mental State

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for domestic assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon, the relevant mental state for the offense was not “purposefully” as argued by the defendant, but “knowing,” and the evidence was sufficient to support the conviction.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Iman (MLW No. 79884/Case No. WD85141 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Johnson County, Teichman, J. (Andrew Bailey and Justin E. Davis, Jefferson City, for respondent) (Ellen H. Flottman and Samuel Buffaloe, Columbia, for appellant).