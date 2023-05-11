Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Domestic Assault-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Mental State

Criminal Law: Domestic Assault-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Mental State

By: Staff Report May 11, 2023

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for domestic assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon, the relevant mental state for the offense was not “purposefully” as argued by the defendant, but “knowing,” and the evidence was sufficient to support the conviction.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Iman (MLW No. 79884/Case No. WD85141 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Johnson County, Teichman, J. (Andrew Bailey and Justin E. Davis, Jefferson City, for respondent) (Ellen H. Flottman and Samuel Buffaloe, Columbia, for appellant).


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo