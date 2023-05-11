Criminal Law: Sexually Violent Predator-Civil Commitment-Victim Testimony

Where a man civilly committed as a sexually violent predator argued that the trial court abused its discretion by allowing the testimony of a victim, the testimony was relevant and not cumulative and it was not offered only to inflame the jury, and the evidence was sufficient to show that the defendant qualified as a sexually violent predator without the testimony.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Matter of the Care and Treatment of Cory Ballard (MLW No. 79879/Case No. SD37526 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jasper County, Mouton, J.