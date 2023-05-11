Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Consent Finding 

Where a father appealed the termination of his parental rights, the trial court did not err in concluding that the father properly and voluntarily executed a written consent to the termination of the parental rights to his son, and the termination of parental rights to his daughter was properly based upon a finding of neglect.

Judgment is affirmed.

Greene County Juvenile Office v. H.A.S. (MLW No.79878/Case No. SD37768 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Holden, J.