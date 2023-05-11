Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Domestic Relations: Parental Rights-Termination-Supplemental Reports

By: Staff Report May 11, 2023

Where a father challenged the termination of his parental rights, arguing that the trial court admitted and relied on supplemental reports without having ordered the reports, the father did not allege error related to the substance of the exhibits and he did not meet his burden of establishing manifest injustice, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Greene County Juvenile Office v. W.J.B. (MLW No. 79880/Case No. SD37825 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Holden, J.


