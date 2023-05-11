Man ‘bumped’ by driver settles for continuing back pain

A man injured when another driver hit the back of his vehicle settled for $1.25 million for the back and neck issues he suffered, according to his attorney.

Michael J. Dalton Jr. of O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin in St. Louis said his client, David Pisarski, was injured on June 25, 2018, while slowing for traffic. The other driver, Karen Silverman, told the responding officer she “bumped” into the back of Pisarski’s vehicle and described it in her deposition as “a tap.” There was no visible damage to her vehicle and no injuries were reported to the responding officer.

However, Pisarski subsequently underwent neck and back surgery. He’d had chronic back pain for 10 years prior to the crash, Dalton said, including treatment for his low back pain one month before the crash.

The parties settled for the applicable policy limits four months before a scheduled trial.

$1.25 million settlement

Motor Vehicle Collision

Breakdown: $250,000 underlying coverage, $1,000,000 umbrella

Venue: St. Louis County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 21SL-CC00088/Feb. 17, 2023

Judge: David L. Vincent III

Injuries: Anterior cervical discectomy and fusion at C5-6; L4, L5, S1 laminectomy

Plaintiff’s Expert: Dr. Jeffrey Lehmen, SSM Health Medical Group, Jefferson City (orthopedic surgeon)

Defendant’s Expert: Dr. Benjamin Crane, The Orthopedic Center of St. Louis (orthopedic surgeon)

Caption: David Pisarski v. Karen Silverman

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Michael J. Dalton Jr., O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin, St. Louis