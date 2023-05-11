Negligence: Personal Injury-Insurance Broker-Damages

Where a sports activity business asserted claims of negligence and breach of fiduciary duty against an insurance broker in a dispute arising from a personal injury action brought by an injured patron of the business, the sports activity business did not establish that it sustained pecuniary damage as a result of the alleged negligence and breach of fiduciary duties to the business as its insurance broker, and without damages, the trial court’s summary judgment ruling was not erroneous.

Judgment is affirmed.

Knockerball Midmo, LLC v. McGowan & Company, Inc. (MLW No. 79883/Case No. WD85458 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Beetem, J. (Matthew A. Clement and Christopher P. Rackers, Jefferson City, for appellant) (Steven H. Schwartz and Teresa M. Young, St. Louis, for respondent).