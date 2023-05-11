Polsinelli adds three partners in Kansas City

Polsinelli has added three lateral shareholders to its Kansas City office.

Adam R. Troutwine and Benjamin E. Busboom have joined the firm’s environmental practice group. Troutwine rejoined the firm after serving as in-house counsel at PAR Electric Contractors. He earned his law degree from the University of Tulsa. Busboom previously was with the environmental and natural resources practice at Hogan Lovells. He earned his law degree from the Washburn University School of Law.

In addition, David C. Reintjes has joined the firm’s private equity practice group. He was previously in-house counsel for TPG, a global private equity firm. He earned his law degree from the University of Kansas. He will also spend time in Polsinelli’s Dallas office.

