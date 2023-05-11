WJA 2023: Lauren Tucker McCubbin

Shareholder, Vice Chair of Commercial Litigation, Polsinelli, Kansas City

Having two generations of lawyers in the family isn’t unusual but Lauren Tucker McCubbin can make an even more impressive claim.

In September, she was sworn in as president of the Missouri Bar, the same position her father Larry Tucker held in the 1990s.

“I grew up with this notion that lawyers are an essential part of maintaining our democracy,” said Tucker McCubbin. “It was a way to earn a living and help people at the same time which is very appealing to me.”

The Liberty, Mo., native originally joined Polsinelli as an associate but today, she is both a shareholder and vice-chair of commercial litigation for the firm. She previously chaired its insurance recovery practice group.

“When I started it was very unusual to have more than one or maybe two women in a department at a firm,” the Washington University graduate recalled. “Very commonly, it was the case that if I was in court or a meeting, I was the only woman who was there.”

A 2011 Up & Coming” honoree for Missouri Lawyers Media, Tucker McCubbin began serving on the state bar’s board of governors in 2014, the same year she was named president of the National Conference of Women’s Bar Associations.

She said she enjoys the intellectual rigor of the law.

“It’s complicated, which I find fascinating,” she said. “I like to help my clients understand complicated issues. I also like to help find business solutions to a problem. Usually in commercial litigation, you have more of an opportunity to do that.”

She also likes those she works with – and those she works against.

“I think there are lawyers who believe that zealous advocacy means picking every fight that you can,” said Tucker McCubbin who has been involved in the state bar in various roles for 17 years. “I’m not one of those people. I want to solve problems. Sometimes solving problems involves complicated arguments and even long protracted disputes but most of the time, it doesn’t. Most of the time it is about finding common ground where everyone can agree.”

Women's Justice Awards 2023