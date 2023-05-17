Settlement reached for family of man killed in trucking crash

The family of a man killed in a trucking collision reached a nearly $4.8 million settlement, according to their attorneys.

Mike Quillin and Jim Corrigan of O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan Peterson, Dalton & Quillin in St. Louis said the $4,784,399.15 settlement was reached after the man was killed in a collision on an interstate highway in Missouri. The man suffered numerous injuries and died three months after the Jan. 19, 2021 crash.

$4.78 million settlement

Motor Vehicle Collision, Wrongful Death

Venue: Confidential Missouri court

Case Number/Date: Confidential/Jan. 27, 2023

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Mike Quillin and Jim Corrigan, O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan Peterson, Dalton & Quillin, St. Louis

Defendant’s Attorney: Confidential