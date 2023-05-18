Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Child Custody Case

Where a father appealed a judgment of modification of child custody in favor of his child’s mother, the appeal could not be reviewed on the merits because the brief failed to comply with the requirements of Rule 84.04.

Appeal dismissed.

Pickett v. Bostwick (MLW No. 79912/Case No. WD85528 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Atkins, J. (Jean Uvodich, Olathe, KS for appellant) (Jennifer Brown, Lindsey Waits and Erin Mayfield, Blue Springs, for respondent).