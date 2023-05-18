Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area / Appellate Law / Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Child Custody Case

Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Child Custody Case

By: Staff Report May 18, 2023

Where a father appealed a judgment of modification of child custody in favor of his child’s mother, the appeal could not be reviewed on the merits because the brief failed to comply with the requirements of Rule 84.04.

Appeal dismissed.

Pickett v. Bostwick (MLW No. 79912/Case No. WD85528 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Atkins, J. (Jean Uvodich, Olathe, KS for appellant) (Jennifer Brown, Lindsey Waits and Erin Mayfield, Blue Springs, for respondent).

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo