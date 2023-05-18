Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Civil Practice: Sunshine Law-Quasi-Public Governmental Body

By: Staff Report May 18, 2023

Where appellant challenged the trial court’s entry of summary judgment in favor of the Missouri Association of Community Task Forces, the trial court did not err in concluding that ACT Missouri was not a quasi-public governmental body pursuant to the relevant statute, so it was not subject to the state’s sunshine law.

Judgment is affirmed.

Malin v. Missouri Association of Community Task Forces (MLW No. 79914/Case No. WD85453 – 24 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Walker, J. (Gillian R. Wilcox, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Marc Henry Ellinger, Jefferson City, for respondent).

 


