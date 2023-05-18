Civil Practice: Sunshine Law-Quasi-Public Governmental Body

Where appellant challenged the trial court’s entry of summary judgment in favor of the Missouri Association of Community Task Forces, the trial court did not err in concluding that ACT Missouri was not a quasi-public governmental body pursuant to the relevant statute, so it was not subject to the state’s sunshine law.

Judgment is affirmed.

Malin v. Missouri Association of Community Task Forces (MLW No. 79914/Case No. WD85453 – 24 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Walker, J. (Gillian R. Wilcox, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Marc Henry Ellinger, Jefferson City, for respondent).