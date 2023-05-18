Criminal Law: Manufacture Of Marijuana-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for manufacturing marijuana, the state failed to show additional incriminating circumstances to support a reasonable inference that the defendant knew about the marijuana plants and actively promoted their growth or that he resided at the home and was connected to the plants, so the evidence was insufficient to support the conviction.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

State v. Burpo (MLW No.79911/Case No. SD37563 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Wayne County, Seay, J. (Ellen H. Flottman, Columbia, for appellant) (Zeb Joseph Charlton, Jefferson City, and Brian Patrick Parker, Ironton, for respondent).