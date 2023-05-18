Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Criminal Law: Manufacture Of Marijuana-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Criminal Law: Manufacture Of Marijuana-Sufficiency Of Evidence

By: Staff Report May 18, 2023

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for manufacturing marijuana, the state failed to show additional incriminating circumstances to support a reasonable inference that the defendant knew about the marijuana plants and actively promoted their growth or that he resided at the home and was connected to the plants, so the evidence was insufficient to support the conviction.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

State v. Burpo (MLW No.79911/Case No. SD37563 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Wayne County, Seay, J. (Ellen H. Flottman, Columbia, for appellant) (Zeb Joseph Charlton, Jefferson City, and Brian Patrick Parker, Ironton, for respondent).

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo