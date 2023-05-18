Landlord – Tenant: Unlawful Detainer-Consent Judgment

Where appellant challenged the consent judgment awarding damages to her former landlord in an unlawful detainer action, the appellant expressly consented to the judgment and she waived her right to appeal when she agreed to and signed the judgment, so she was not an aggrieved party with a statutory right to appeal.

Appeal dismissed.

Pendragon Properties, LLC v. Haywood (MLW No. 79915/Case No. WD85365 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Willingham, J. (Latanya Haywood, pro se) (Julie Anderson and Jamie L. Walker, Kansas City, MO for respondent).