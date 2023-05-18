Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Municipal Law: City Ordinance-Police Misconduct-Mootness

Municipal Law: City Ordinance-Police Misconduct-Mootness

By: Staff Report May 18, 2023

Where appellant challenged the trial court’s dismissal of his action seeking to compel the city clerk to process his complaint of police misconduct, the clerk was no longer an authorized recipient of such complaints under the applicable city ordinance and lacked authority to forward the complaint, so reversal of the judgment would not provide a remedy and the appeal is dismissed as moot.

Appeal is dismissed.

Morrison v. Goodwin (MLW No. 79903/Case No. ED110776 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Odenwald, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, McLaughlin, J. (John M. Hessel and Ryan T. Harding for respondent) (Herbert Morrison, pro se).


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo