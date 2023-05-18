Municipal Law: Nuisance-Information-Attorneys’ Fees

Where appellant challenged his conviction for maintaining a nuisance in violation of a city ordinance, the appellant was not prejudiced by the city’s failure to fully comply with a rule governing the contents of the information filed against him, so the trial court did not err in overruling his motions, but the court erred in awarding attorneys’ fees to the city because they were not authorized by the relevant statute, and the court also erred in granting an injunction, but the evidence was sufficient to support the jury verdict of guilty, so the court-imposed fine is affirmed.

Judgment is reversed in part; affirmed.

City of Skidmore v. Stanton (MLW No. 79913/Case No. WD85487 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Mitchell, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Nodaway County, Rice, J. (Miles B. Figg, Overland Park, KS for respondent) (Samuel L. Scroggie, Maryville, for appellant).