Negligence: Legal Malpractice-Intervening Cause-Post-Judgment Ruling

Where plaintiff challenged a grant of summary judgment on her legal malpractice claim in favor of the defendant and his law practice, the trial court’s post-judgment ruling was not an intervening cause that broke the chain of causation between the alleged negligence of the attorney and the plaintiff’s alleged damages, and the plaintiff’s expert witness testimony was sufficient to establish causation and damages, so the judgment is reversed and remanded.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

St. Louis Center for Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry v. Dewoskin (MLW No. 79905/Case No. ED110598 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Broniec, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Dueker, J. (Daniel P. Finney Jr. for appellant) (Thomas J. Magee, Kathleen S. Hamilton and Emily D. Roman for respondent).