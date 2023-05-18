Negligence: Personal Injury-Damages-Auto Accident

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report May 18, 2023

Where plaintiff, who sued another driver after a car accident, appealed a judgment in her favor, arguing that the trial court erred in not awarding her damages for her personal injury claim, the plaintiff did not establish by a preponderance of the evidence that she sustained personal injury, the nature and extent of the injury, and damages, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Wright v. Armijo (MLW No. 79910/Case No. SD37445 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Palmietto, J. (Michael Bryan Hill, Clayton, for appellant) (Arturo Marrufo Armijo, pro se).

 

 


