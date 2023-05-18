Negligence: Personal Injury-Damages-Auto Accident

Where plaintiff, who sued another driver after a car accident, appealed a judgment in her favor, arguing that the trial court erred in not awarding her damages for her personal injury claim, the plaintiff did not establish by a preponderance of the evidence that she sustained personal injury, the nature and extent of the injury, and damages, so the judgment is affirmed.

Wright v. Armijo (MLW No. 79910/Case No. SD37445 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Palmietto, J. (Michael Bryan Hill, Clayton, for appellant) (Arturo Marrufo Armijo, pro se).