Negligence: Wrongful Death-Products Liability-Post-Judgment Interest

Where the family of a mechanic, who was crushed while repairing a skid steer manufactured by the defendant, brought claims of wrongful death, strict products liability and negligence, the trial court did not err in refusing to submit a comparative fault instruction proffered by the defendant, and the defendant also failed to preserve its claims of error regarding the admissibility of similar incidents and the admissibility of plaintiffs’ expert testimony, but the award of post-judgment interest was erroneous and is reversed.

Judgment is affirmed in part; reversed in part.

Church v. CNH Industrial America, LLC (MLW No. 79917/Case No. WD85103 – 25 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ardini Jr., J.) Appealed from circuit court, Henry County, Journey, J. (Chandler Gregg for respondents) (Susan Ford Robertson for appellant).