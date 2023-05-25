Civil Practice: Civil Contempt-Timeliness Of Appeal-Child Custody Case

Where a mother appealed from a civil contempt judgment finding that she disobeyed the trial court’s judgment modifying child custody, the mother’s notice of appeal was untimely because it was filed more than 10 days after the contempt judgment became final, so the appeal is dismissed.

Appeal is dismissed.

Johnson v. Johnson (MLW No. 79941/Case No. WD85534 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, McKenzie, J. (Jessica L. Gould, pro se) (Casey J. Symonds, Lee’s Summit, and Jonathan Sternberg, Kansas City, MO for respondent).