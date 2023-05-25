Criminal Law: Sex Offender Registry-Lifetime Obligation-Petition For Removal

Where appellant challenged the dismissal of his petition seeking removal from the Missouri Sex Offender Registry, pursuant to recent Missouri Supreme Court case law the appellant was required to register for life in Missouri because he had been subject to federal registration requirements under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Judgment is affirmed.

Wood v. Criminal Records Repository (MLW No. 79945/Case No. WD85024 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Boone County, Harris, J. (Bryan Mathews, Clayton, for appellant) (Roger W. Johnson, Jefferson City, for respondent).