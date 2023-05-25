Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Law: Sex Offender Registry-Lifetime Obligation-Petition For Removal

By: Staff Report May 25, 2023

Where appellant challenged the dismissal of his petition seeking removal from the Missouri Sex Offender Registry, pursuant to recent Missouri Supreme Court case law the appellant was required to register for life in Missouri because he had been subject to federal registration requirements under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Judgment is affirmed.

Wood v. Criminal Records Repository (MLW No. 79945/Case No. WD85024 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Boone County, Harris, J. (Bryan Mathews, Clayton, for appellant) (Roger W. Johnson, Jefferson City, for respondent).


