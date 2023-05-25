Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Driver’s License: DWI-License Reinstatement-Park Ranger Authority

By: Staff Report May 25, 2023

Where the state appealed from the reinstatement of a petitioner’s driver’s license after he refused to submit to a chemical test, the federal park ranger who arrested the petitioner qualified as a “law enforcement officer” and an “arresting officer” under the state’s implied consent and license revocation laws, and the ranger had authority to revoke the license for the petitioner’s refusal to submit to a chemical test, so the judgment is vacated.

Vacated and remanded.

Wood v. Director of Revenue (MLW No. 79939/Case No. SD37261 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Shannon County, Bloodworth, J. (Annabelle Danielle Attias and Rachel M. Jones, Jefferson City, for appellant) (Daniel T. Moore, Poplar Bluff, for respondent).


