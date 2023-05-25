Insurance Law: Auto Accident-Ambiguity-Named Insured

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report May 25, 2023

Where insurer challenged the grant of summary judgment to family members of a man who was killed in an auto accident with another driver, the term “additional listed insured” was clear and unambiguous, and the other driver was not an insured under the terms of the policy, so the policy did not provide coverage for the respondents’ claims against the driver.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

Shelter Insurance Company v. Long (MLW No. 79942/Case No. WD85564 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Gabbert, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Benton County, Baker, J. (Bradley C. Letterman, Jefferson City, for appellant) (Thomas B. Kempton, Sedalia, for respondents).


